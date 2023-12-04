Homegrown Fashion Powerhouses Recognised At 2023 KLFA

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The Kuala Lumpur Fashion Awards (KLFA) returned in grand fashion to honour the nation’s celebrated designers and industry figures.

Together with AmBank SIGNATURE Priority Banking, the star-studded awards ceremony saw over 200 guests descend upon the Collection Ballroom at PARKROYAL COLLECTION Kuala Lumpur in full glamour, style and elegance.

First held in 2021, KLFA is presented in conjunction with Kuala Lumpur Fashion Week and accords a total of 14 awards, including Brand of the Year, Outstanding Achievement and Fashion Icon of the Year.

This year’s ceremony introduced 3 new award categories: Street Style Designer, Fashion Most Influential and Fashion Tribute Award, which was met with much excitement from the attending designers and their muses.

After almost two years of careful re-evaluation, I am thrilled to have KLFA come back stronger and better than ever. It remains paramount that we continue to recognise the resilience and innovation displayed by both Malaysian designers and style makers. Andrew Tan, Founder of Kuala Lumpur Fashion Week

He added that it was an honour to have the partnership of AmBank Group and PARKROYAL COLLECTION Kuala Lumpur as they join them in advocating for the homegrown fashion industry to strive towards greater heights.

My deepest appreciation goes out to the designers, partners, media publications and the extended KLFW community for their unwavering support, contributing not only to tonight’s success but also the 11-year journey of putting Malaysian fashion at the forefront. Andrew Tan, Founder of Kuala Lumpur Fashion Week

Spotted at the event were fashion darlings Daiyan Trisha, Shalma Ainaa and Sissy Iman attending as muses and dressed by their respective local designers.

The evening was also graced by the presence of actors Bront Palarae, Siti Saleha, Diana Danielle, Ruhainies, Azrel Ismail and Che Puan Juliana Evans who wowed guests with their show-stopping looks.

Radiating in a Rizman Ruzaini original was award winning TV presenter Che Puan Sarimah Ibrahim while the ever entertaining Ain Edruce cut quite the androgynous figure in a stunning Kit Woo piece.

Major victors of the night included an exciting series of double winners in the form of menswear visionary Kit Woo, heavy hitter Rizman Ruzaini, newcomer MasyadiMansoor and the ever chic Nazreem Musa.

Social media starlet Christinna Kuan bagged the Most Fashionable Female Personality Award while ArunSayfull was crowned Emerging Womenswear Designer.

Fiziwoo eclipsed over strong contenders to secure their Womenswear Designer win as the awards honoured industry veteran and fashion critic Zaihani Mohd Zain, affectionately known as Kak Zai, with the Fashion Tribute award.

Ckay Liow and Shiyo Joo merrily walked away with the Hairstylist Of The Year and Make Up Artist Of The Year award respectively while Valiram executive director, Ashvin Valiram was recognized as a Fashion Business Leader.

In recognition of their work towards textile recycling and reducing fabric waste, Upcycle4Better was presented the Positive Change Award as Kel Wen of BEHATI received the Fashion Most Influential award for consistently pushing boundaries and redefining conventions.

Guests were treated to a memorable evening which included a captivating performance by local songstress Atilia Haron who delighted audiences with her latest ballad Cinta Sampai Mati after Kayda Aziz took the stage with her electrifying single Len Macam.

After the ceremony, the KLFA lounge was in full swing where the night continued with DJ MJ on the decks spinning upbeat tunes, sweetened by the wide selection of specialty treats at the decadent dessert bar by PARKROYAL COLLECTION Kuala Lumpur.

For more information and event updates on Kuala Lumpur Fashion Awards 2023, visit the official website at http://klfashionweek.website/ or follow them at @KLFashionWeek on Facebook and Instagram.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.