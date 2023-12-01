Here’s What Happened At Last Weekend’s Martell Noblige Swift Festival 

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Last weekend’s Martell Noblige Swift Festival was a blast. The event which took place at the Mines International Exhibition & Convention Centre (MIECC), truly reflected the essence of paradise for partygoers.

From special performances from renowned DJs to generous servings of alcohol, the music festival was certainly not one to miss out on!

The TRP team, fortunately, had the privilege of experiencing the music festival – all thanks to our friends at Martell.

Renowned anthems

The event, which kicked off at 4pm, surely did not disappoint when it came to live performances. Throughout the evening, concertgoers were treated to catchy and infectious anthems from renowned DJs.

Professionals like MCVIB3, the Swift duo (DJ Ice & DJ Ya-Z), and the Siena Girls electrified the dance floor, bringing a good blend of the East and the West.

Our personal favourites were the mixes from Girls Generation’s Hyoyeon and local DJ Nahsyk. These two, in particular, brought their A-game, entertaining the crowd with their distinctive and creative sounds.

Dance the night away

Apart from performances from DJs, Martell also invited a couple of dancers and music entertainers to the event. Several performers like professional cheerleaders and the ladies of the Siena Girls graced the stage with their dancing.

But the boys of the group, 3P certainly took the spotlight while on stage.

The quartet wooed the crowd with performances of their hits Hu Else and Pa Sang Anthem. It is unfortunate, though, that the group did not perform more hits off their discography.

Food and drinks

Of course, the night would not have been complete without some alcohol and food. Throughout the evening, the TRP team was generously given tickets to help ourselves with servings of alcohol and food.

Image: John Peter Tan/TRP

From delicious tastings of Ice cream to servings of otak-otak, our experience at the concert was enriched!

Not only did we get to indulge in quality live performances, but we also got to devour delicious servings.

Hard work paid off

The evening also marked a new chapter for a few budding DJs. Prior to the event, Martell had organised the Martell Noblige Swift Talent Quest (DJ Edition) to scout for new promising DJs.

Over 14 DJs battle it out for 8 spots in the finals to stand a chance to be featured at the music festival.

DJ Exclusive Pete

As such, we got to witness first-hand the talents introducing themselves artistically on a grand scale. And most importantly, we got to see who walked home with the RM10,000 cheque and the supply of Martell Noblige.

All in all, our evening at the Martell Noblige Swift Festival was a pleasant and memorable one. The performances and the concert’s other highlights will certainly be something we always look back with fondness.

