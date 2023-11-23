It Actually Happened, Coldplay Performed Here In Malaysia! 

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Last evening’s concert was a dream come true for fans of Coldplay. Considering the various uncertainties that could have halted the concert, fans were delighted that it went according to plan.

Despite the rain, over 75,000 fans gathered at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil to celebrate their love for Coldplay.

Terima kasih, Kuala Lumpur – that was EPIC 💗 ⚡️⚡️⚡️ pic.twitter.com/NaeMmky5Wh — Coldplay (@coldplay) November 22, 2023

And judging from their interactions online, it proved to be a worthwhile experience as there were various highlights that particularly stood out.

Reciting in Bahasa & thanking the government

For one, Coldplay’s frontman Chris Martin‘s rendition of a pantun (poem) in Bahasa Malaysia sent fans into a frenzy. As shared on TikTok, the singer first noted how he wished the band had come to Malaysia a lot sooner.

He was surprised at how loving and receptive the local audiences were. Martin then thanked the local government for allowing them to perform.

Despite criticism from various quarters, the band was immensely grateful to the government for allowing the show to go on.

To show his love, he then launched into a pantun as the show’s starter.

Love for Malaysian rain

That was not the only original tune that Martin sang during the concert. Seeing how it rained heavily, Martin wanted to dedicate an original song to the Malaysian rain, which he found to be so beautiful.

“There’s nothing quite as beautiful as Malaysia rain,” he can be heard singing.

"There's nothing quite as beautiful as Malaysia rain"



Candid song about Malaysian weather by Chris Martin. #coldplayinKL pic.twitter.com/XfHF1eHicf — Steven Tranung 🇲🇾 (@steventsh) November 22, 2023

Tribute to late fan

During the concert, the band also took time to pay tribute to a late fan named Jade Mikayla John. She had wanted to attend the concert but unfortunately passed away two weeks before.

Her father, Dave John, as such, wanted to fulfill her wishes, hoping to get in touch with the band. He even called Fly FM’s morning crew to share his daughter’s story.

Well, lucky for them, their wishes were granted as the band paid tribute to her and her family during the show.

During their set at #COLDPLAYinKL, @Coldplay paid a heartfelt tribute to their late fan, Jade Mikayla John, who passed away just two weeks before the concert.



They also dedicated their late fan's favourite song, 'Sparks', in her memory and marked the occasion with fireworks. pic.twitter.com/sJ4lpwGM82 — qasha (@aqashanalani) November 23, 2023

Duet with fan

Speaking of fans, the band also wanted to interact directly with fans on stage. Hence, Martin invited a couple onstage to join him in singing Magic.

The couple who were obviously starstruck, sat beside him and sang along with him as Martin played his keyboard.

It was magical! pic.twitter.com/fL6qKVwErj — Mario Johannes Dayan (@MarioJD90) November 22, 2023

Coming back soon?

Seeing how things went so wonderfully well, it is expected that the band will fall in love with Malaysia.

While performing A Sky Full Of Stars, Martin expressed a desire to return to Malaysia in the near future. “If it’s okay with you, we’d like to come back quite soon,” he said.

Fan proposal

Things were certainly lovely on stage. Both the band and fans were having a great time singing along to the tunes. But who knew the concert could be the start of something new for certain fans?

COUPLE GOT ENGAGED WAKTU YELLOW GUYS!



MY SECTION 202 OKAY



CONGRATS TO THE COUPLE 💕💕💕#COLDPLAYinKL –#ColdplayKualaLumpur pic.twitter.com/r0tmy6iMls — Kai (@IsmanKamarul) November 22, 2023

Yup, during the band’s performance of Yellow, a fan at the seated zone (section 202) got down on one knee and proposed to his companion.

Friends and other concert-goers witnessed the proposal and showed their support, cheering for the newly-engaged couple.

Enjoying from afar

We all knew getting the tickets to the concert was no piece of cake! Although most managed to buy a ticket, there were still a few who unfortunately could not due to various circumstances.

Regardless, some fans who did not manage to buy tickets got to enjoy the concert from afar. Like this group of fans who experienced the show from their balcony.

Since their home was near the Bukit Jalil stadium, they got the opportunity to witness and participate in the show from afar.

But what were your favourite moments from the show? Did any particular performance strike you personally? And did we miss any memorable ones?

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.