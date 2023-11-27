Abang Adik Wins Best Leading Actor Category At Golden Horse Awards

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Malaysian film Abang Adik was among the top winners at last weekend’s Golden Horse Awards. The movie which was directed by local filmmaker Ong Lay Jin, took home the Best Leading Actor award.

Wu Kang-ren won for his performance as the leading character Abang, a blind and deaf migrant who grew up in Kuala Lumpur.

Facebook

During his acceptance speech, the Taiwanese actor thanked the movie’s Malaysian cast and crew for their roles in bringing the story to life and involving him in the process.

“Meeting all of you in Malaysia, a foreign land, was truly wonderful serendipity,” said the star who was emotional during his acceptance speech.

He also dedicated the award to his Malaysian co-star Jack Tan for helping him while they were filming in Malaysia, especially with his proficiency in Bahasa Malaysia.

Made in Malaysia

The fellow actors were the film’s main stars, playing Abang and Adik. The two are undocumented orphans who live in Pudu and are forced to fend for themselves and each other.

Facebook

The process is difficult, not only because of their parental absence but also due to their fundamental rights as individuals.

As such, the gripping tale is an illustration of the dark and hidden side of Kuala Lumpur. Director Ong hopes the film will highlight the issue of statelessness in the country, which often goes unnoticed.

Hopefully, through the attention the film has been receiving, Abang Adik will shed light on the cause and assist fellow Malaysians who struggle with the issue.

The film is set to hit theaters next month on 14 December.

READ MORE: Local Film Abang Adik Scores Seven Nominations At Golden Horse Awards

READ MORE: Malaysian Director Jin Ong’s Abang Adik Wins 3 Awards At Italian Film Festival

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.