Local Film Abang Adik Scores Seven Nominations At Golden Horse Awards

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Malaysian film Abang Adik has earned seven nominations at Taiwan’s upcoming Golden Horse Awards. The movie which will be released in December, received nominations for its director and actors’ performances.

Director Ong Lay Jin was nominated for Best New Director while actors Wu Kang Ren and Jack Tan were nominated for the Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor category.

Golden Horse Film Festival

The other nominees include Tan Kim Wang for the Best New Performer category, Kartik Vijay for Best Cinematography, Elaine Ng for Best Makeup & Costume Design, and Ryota Katayama’s A Walk to Remember for Best Original Film Song.

“I was expecting three nominations at most but seven was a big surprise,” said Ong when speaking with Malay Mail. “I’m thankful for the recognition given by the jury.”

“Seven nominations is very encouraging for our team, it’s proof we made a good film,” remarked Ong excitedly.

NYAFF

The Golden Horse Awards which will be taking place from 9 November to 26, will see all of the cast at the Sun-Yat sen Memorial Hall in Taipei.

On a winning streak

This is not the first time the local movie has received praise and accolades. Earlier this year, Abang Adik earned the Best Performance award at China’s First Film Festival.

Far East Film Festival

This was followed by the audience and jury awards at Switzerland’s Fribourg International Film Festival in March. The project even became the first Malaysian film to win the Best Feature Film title at the New York Asian Film Festival last July.

As confirmed by Director Ong, the film will hit Malaysian theatres on 14 December. Starring Wu Kang Ren and Jack Tan, Abang Adik is said to revolve around two undocumented orphans in Malaysia.

Far East Film Festival

The older brother who is deaf and mute has resigned himself to a life of poverty. His younger brother, on the other hand, burns with indignation. Their relationship is then tested by a brutal accident, upsetting their fragile bond.

READ MORE: Malaysian Director Jin Ong’s Abang Adik Wins 3 Awards At Italian Film Festival

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.