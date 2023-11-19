23YO Malaysian Student Died In Taiwan After Fight Outside Karaoke Centre

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A 23-year-old Malaysian student, identified by the surname Chen, was killed after a heated argument in a karaoke centre in Taiwan on 15 November.

According to China Times News Network, Chen and a friend, Yan Nan, 24, decided to go for a karaoke session to let off steam after work.

He allegedly accidentally opened the door to the wrong karaoke room, and this angered a 26-year-old Taiwanese man also named Chen and two of his friends, Lin, 22, and Zhang, 18.

Around 4am, both groups bumped into one another again outside the karaoke centre. This time, the conflict allegedly escalated due to a shoulder bump and the Taiwanese Chen brandished a folding knife.

He stabbed the Malaysian Chen in the inner left thigh and injured Yan Nan’s right calf. The Taiwanese Chen then allegedly fled in a taxi with Zhang and Lin.

Chen allegedly bled profusely and was sent to the hospital for treatment. However, he succumbed to his injuries three days later on 18 November around 4.30am.

The police detained the suspects and put them under residential surveillance while an investigation was carried out.

The suspects were charged with attempted murder, assault, and for participating in a brawl.

Chen was a third-year student of Marine Environmental Information at the National Taiwan Ocean University.

He worked part-time at a hotpot restaurant in Keelung City to make ends meet. His mother and sister had flown over upon receiving news of his death.

The family is said to be receiving support from the police, the Foreign Affairs Division, and the Youth Corps, while they sort out the arrangements.

Previously, another Malaysian student, surnamed Chai, was murdered by her Taiwanese boyfriend over money matters.

