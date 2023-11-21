[Watch] TikTok User “Welcomes” Start Of Terengganu Flood Season With Funny Video

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The monsoon season has begun, and as expected, flooding episodes have begun, particularly in Terengganu.

The situation has worsened since yesterday with a total of 1,431 people from 400 families affected by the floods as reported by Kosmo.

A man in Kuala Terengganu decided to welcome the flood season with a funny video, opting to look at the brighter side of things in troubled times.

Muhaimin Raja posted a video on his TikTok account that portrayed him acting out a diving competition scene, in his “flooded” living room.

He even used a background voice from one of the diving competitions, which said, “A diver from Penang Island, aged 24…”

The highlight of the video is that when he was expected to dive from the edge of the table, all he did was hop into the water.

This video garnered over 500,000 views on TikTok, and many who saw the video enjoyed the joke.

Flood In Terengganu

14 evacuation centres (PPS) have been activated in Terengganu as of 8am today; seven in Kuala Nerus, four in Kuala Terengganu, two in Setiu, and one in Marang.

22 schools in four districts of Terengganu were temporarily closed due to flooding, with the remaining nine converted into PPS.

The Deputy Director of the Terengganu State Education Department, Azman Othman @ Abdullah, said that 13 of the flooded schools were Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Seri Budiman, SK Kubang Ikan, SK Pusat Kuala Ibai, SK Kedai Buluh, SK Losong, SK Bukit Bayas, SK Kampung Bukit Chendering, Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Bukit Besar, SMK Sultan Mansor, and SMKA Sheikh Abdul Malik, as reported by Kosmo.

