[Watch] Sisters Share Funny Take Of What Sabahans Living In KL Go Through

We have heard of West Malaysians making fun of East Malaysians or getting a lot of things wrong about Sabah and Sarawak.

However, two sisters from Sabah, Maria Christina Orow Abdullah and her sister, Priscilla Orow Brodie, showed that the tables could turn too.

Christina (@chrisoromode) posted a TikTok video, taking a lighthearted jab at West Malaysians titled “Sabahans Living In KL.”

Since some people had teased them for their Sabahan accents, the sisters said the feeling was mutual. It turned out that the West Malaysian accent also sounds “funny” to East Malaysians.

They also poked fun at themselves and shared that Sabahans had to book their flights for Christmas in June, implying that the fares to fly home are expensive or sell out quickly.

They also pointed out how West Malaysians couldn’t differentiate between Sabah and Sarawak. This is evident when Sabahans usually get asked if they came from Kuching.

Sabahans also have an upper hand over West Malaysians regarding cheap seafood.

Sabahans living in KL. Going out for seafood too expensive? Can’t relate! Maria Christina Orow Abdullah

Sabahans in the comments loved the truthfulness in the humour and also added some jokes of their own.

Someone jokingly said you can find Sabahans in Kuala Lumpur somehow end up working in Shangri La Hotel’s banquet hall.

A couple of West Malaysians agreed that Sabahans won when it came to cheap seafood. Sabahans who felt seen by Christina’s video asked if there was a Sabahan support group they could join.

