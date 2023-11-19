[Watch] Aina Abdul’s Fans Turned Up With Their Outlandish Costumes At Her Concert

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Popular local singer-songwriter Aina Abdul, known for her large, elaborate dresses and powerful vocals, wowed her fans on stage once again at her “A Night with Aina Abdul 3.0” concert.

According to reports, she delivered 34 songs and went through five dress changes throughout the concert last night at Axiata Arena, Bukit Jalil.

Aina shared that the dresses cost a total of RM400,000 and it was worth every penny to her. Her painstakingly elaborate costumes were done just so she could hold a perfect performance for her fans.

One of her dresses incorporated science and technology elements and it caught the eye of the audience.

The blue gown she wore was equipped with wires and electronics to create a “moving” dress.

The electronics were carefully controlled by designer Zaimi Zulkafli offstage so that mists wafted out of Aina’s gown while the flowers rotated in place.

Kosmo reported that the electronics and coding required to make the blue gown cost almost RM35,000.

After Axiata Arena, Aina will continue her A Night with Aina Abdul 3.0 concert in Singapore on 6 January 2024.

Her fans dressed up to the nines too

Aina’s fans also matched her energy and attended the concert in their outlandish outfits that’ll earn a nod of approval from Hunger Games’ Effie Trinket and Mother Monster herself, Lady Gaga.

In a Twitter video posted by Kak Bam (@maafcakaplah), fans dressed to the nines; some of them also displaying their creativity.

One of them even looked like a sheep or looked like they were covered in bath bubbles with cotton balls stuck all over the costume.

While it may not be everyone’s cup of tea, Aina Abdul and her fans are living life to the fullest by having fun with fashion. They dressed the way they wanted to, even if it was only for a night.

Patutlah ada yg ckp populasi nonok 1/4 Malaysia berhimpun kat Axiata Arena malam ni lovenyaaaaa!!! #ainaabdul pic.twitter.com/Q2q2If85tz — Kak Bam 🇲🇾 (@maafcakaplah) November 18, 2023

