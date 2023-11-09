Cat Accompanies Hooman At UniSZA Convocation Complete With Robe And Cap

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Perhaps in a bid to share the joy of her graduation, a university student decided to bring her cat along.

Not only did the cat accompany her, but she even got matching robe and cap for her cat Honda to wear.

In a TikTok share, @wawa.ahmd who recently graduated from Universiti Sultan Zainal Abidin (UniSZA) cheekily remarked that her cat is graduating with a diploma in sleeping and eating.

The video has garnered over 12k Likes since it was posted yesterday.

Honda, a black and white darling, looked rather chill as other graduates fussed over her.

In the comment section, Wawa shared that Honda did not actually enter the convocation hall but was just outside.

Many asked where she bought the robe for the cat, to which she answered it was at Meowkushop.

Another user jokingly remarked how their cat had a Master’s degree in pooping outside the litter box.

Congratulations Honda on getting your diploma, perhaps the next thing to conquer is getting a driver’s licence so you can really live up to your name.

