[Watch] Teacher Transforms Dull Looking Classroom And The Result Is Amazing

Education is an important part of everyone’s life. However, the place where one is receiving education is equally as important.

Thus, a primary school teacher took it upon himself to give his classroom a makeover.

He also shared his journey of redecorating the classroom on his TikTok page, @mattakim89.

In the video that he shared, he stated that he felt lazy to enter the classroom as it was in a terrible state.

Later, he created a WhatsApp group to collect some funds to purchase the items to redecorate the classroom.

The highlight of this is that the teacher did not expect help from anyone and did it all by himself. From the first video, it can be seen that he was repainting the classroom, including the doors all by himself.

He even looked into the small details, such as the pipes, and painted them black to give them an industrial look.

As mentioned above, he documented his journey on his TikTok page, and it was in two parts. The first part of the video garnered 3.5 million views at press time.

Once he was done with the painting, the classroom looked fresh, but he was not done.

In the second part of the journey, he redecorated the classrooms by adding new information boards, mini whiteboards, new posters, and new handles for the doors.

He even took his time to print and laminate the names of the children and the subjects for the timetable and put them up on the information boards.

To add cherry on top of the cake, he went on to build a new information board with wood and placed it in the back of the class.

Furthermore, he built a rack from wood and placed it near the mirror in the classroom. On top of the rack, he placed some plants, which added a refreshing look and atmosphere to the classroom.

The changes that the teacher made transformed the classroom entirely. Many who saw the videos appreciated his efforts.

