‘Because Can’ And ‘Only Allah Can Test Us’ – The Rallying Cry Of Malaysia’s Failing Education System
“Only Allah can test us,” wrote the student flippantly in response to exam questions, showing little regard for the difficulty of the subject or the examination process.
In a recent turn of events that has taken social media by storm, a Malaysian student’s flippant approach to answering exam questions has not only angered netizens but also raised concerns about the falling standards of education in the country.
The incident, which involved a student answering a Computer Science exam question with non-serious remarks, was shared by netizens and has since attracted widespread criticism.
The student, instead of addressing the question in the exam, chose to write down phrases that appeared to be humorous, some of which were popularized by viral TikTok videos.
Among the responses written by the student were phrases such as “Only Allah can test us,” and other comments that seemed to mock the difficulty of the subject and the examination process itself.
This has led to a backlash from netizens who found the student’s attitude disrespectful and indicative of a lack of seriousness towards their education.
Flippant and Flunking: Students’ Exam Antics Spotlight Cracks in Malaysia’s Education System
This is not an isolated case.
There have been similar instances where students provided indifferent or inappropriate answers during examinations.
Comments like “Because can” in response to exam questions have been reported, showcasing a worrying trend among schoolchildren.
The online community has expressed dismay at these attitudes, suggesting that if students were unable to answer questions, they should at least maintain a level of decorum and not resort to criticizing the examination questions.
The reactions ranged from disappointment to concern for the implications these behaviors may have on the students’ futures.
Educators and parents alike have noted an increasing and worrying trend of declining quality in Malaysian education over recent years.
International standardized assessments have quantified this downward trajectory, with Malaysian students scoring below global averages.
For example, the Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA), which evaluates 15-year-old students in areas like reading, mathematics and science, showed Malaysia ranking in the bottom third among OECD countries.
Additionally, results from the Trends in International Mathematics and Science Study (TIMSS) placed Malaysian students in the bottom 25% in both mathematics and science.
Addressing this crisis with impactful reforms is key to ensuring future generations of graduates have the attitudes, skills, and knowledge to thrive in the 21st century economy.
Doing nothing could lead to youth unprepared for higher education or employment, compounding socioeconomic challenges.
