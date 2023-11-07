Korean Students’ Impressive Rendition Of Penang Boria Wows Netizens

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A group of Korean students is going viral online for singing a popular Malaysian song. The students were taught a classic folk genre unique to Penang known as Boria. The tune selected by their teacher is called Boria Anak Tanjung.

As seen in the TikTok video, the Korean students were singing after their Malaysian teacher, Saffuan. He had printed out the lyrics (with translations) and handed it to them as part of their class lesson for the day.

“Boria, boria, boria,” one student can be heard saying.

The students did struggle initially to follow Saffuan’s lead. But thanks to his guidance, they did eventually get the hang of it.

The students, in fact, were even singing the tune at the top of their lungs throughout the end of the clip.

“Penang people singing Boria X, Koreans singing Boria ✓, “ wrote Saffuan jokingly in the video.

Impressed with their performance

Netizens in the comment section were impressed with the students’ rendition of the tune. Given that Bahasa Malaysia is not their first language, many were applauding the students for giving the tune a try.

“These Korean kids are smart!” wrote one user.

Another user, Mak Su Timah, echoed similar comments, writing, “These students are the best.”

Other users, however, congratulated and thanked Saffuan for teaching the students the local tune.

Stationed in South Korea

Saffuan is stationed in South Korea as an international teacher. He had applied to be a teacher there through the Korea-Malaysia Teacher Exchange Programme (KOMTEP) for three months.

To prepare for the role, he had to study the Korean language for several months. Fortunately, he passed and acquired a certificate for his proficiency.

Now, he currently teaches at a primary school in South Korea as a temporary teacher. He has so far been teaching his students about Malaysian food, language, and culture.

