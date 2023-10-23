Indonesian Rock Group Noah To Perform In KL This November

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Indonesian rock band Noah is set to make their return to Malaysia after almost a decade. The group formerly known as Peterpan, will perform at the Mega Star Arena on 11 November at 8pm.

Since the group promised fans their return last November, the upcoming Noah Menemaniku Kuala Lumpur concert promises fans a more exciting and bigger live concert experience.

Facebook

“We planned to return at a bigger location and here we are,” said Ariel, the group’s frontman and founder in a statement.

While they will be performing hits from their discography, the Indonesian group will also be offering fans a taste of their new songs, as confirmed by the concert’s organiser Yolo Malaysia.

“Noah is expected to perform over 20 songs, including their latest compositions, accompanied by a group of professional musicians specially flown in from Indonesia.

Facebook

“Fans can expect a new music arrangement coupled with high-quality visual content to enhance the live music experience,” said the company’s executive producer Haniff Hamzah.

According to Haniff, the upcoming concert happened due to the impressive turnout at Noah’s concert in KL last year. Over 2,500 concert-goers from Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei, and Indonesia attended the music event at the Zepp KL.

Ticket sales indeed were sold out within two hours. As such, the upcoming concert will provide a larger venue and a different concert theme.

Fans interested in purchasing the tickets can visit the link here!

Making their return

Facebook

The group has currently three members – Ariel (singer), Lukman Hakim (guitarist), and David Kurnia Albert Dorfel (keyboardist). They were established in 2000 but originally consisted of six members and went by the name of Peterpan.

The group released two studio albums with its three past members: Andika, Indra, and Reza. But in 2006, Andika and Indra left the group due to creative differences. Following that, the group then rebranded themselves as Noah.

But unfortunately, Noah saw the departure of member Reza in 2015. He had wanted to pursue religious studies. Since then, the group has been functioning as a trio and focusing on releasing music as Noah.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.