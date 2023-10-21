[Watch] Camel Mascot A Crowd Favourite In School’s Bank-Themed Sports Day Parade

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Netizens have praised a school’s sports day parade theme for being unique and creative.

Based on a TikTok video Syima (@syimaaffandi) shared, the different house teams matched the house colours and costumes to bank colours and their respective mascots.

For example, the Yellow House chose Maybank as its inspiration and its house members dressed in yellow and black uniforms. The group also had a tiger mascot and also built an ATM uniform out of cardboard.

Another standout group was the Green House. The group adopted Tabung Haji’s colour and completed the look with a camel mascot.

The Red House wore red octopus costumes, homage to CIMB bank and its CIMB Octo mascot. Meanwhile, the Blue House adopted Bank Rakyat bank colours and dressed as birds, referencing the bank’s avian mascot named Nuri.

Netizens praised the children’s creativity and the school for making sports day a fun activity for everyone involved.

They also gave their verdicts on who they think should win the parade. Most people loved seeing the camel mascot from the Green House, but also wondered why the Red House seemed like they lacked a budget for the costumes.

Sports days these days are getting more bold and daring. A netizen pointed out that they only used cardboard boxes and manila cards back in their days to make costumes.

In the comments, netizens shared that other schools adopted different themes for their sports days too.

The themes are usually based on the brand’s or company’s colours. Some of the themes included chocolate brands and petrol stations.

READ MORE: Schools Can Hold Sports Day At Bukit Jalil National Stadium For Free Starting October

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.