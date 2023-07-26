Schools Can Hold Sports Day At Bukit Jalil National Stadium For Free Starting October

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh said schools can use the Bukit Jalil National Stadium to host school sports day for free starting in October.

In conjunction with the 25th anniversary of the Kuala Lumpur Sports City (KLSC), Yeoh said the Malaysia Stadium Corporation (PSM) agreed to allow schools to use the stadium for free for two years (subject to availability).

Opening the stadium to schools for their sports day is also part of the government’s focus to grow athletics at the grassroots.

I really want school children to experience running the 100 metres at SNBJ, and who knows they will be inspired to become athletes. Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh

The other stadiums up for use for free are Jalan Duta Sports Complex and Bukit Kiara Sports Complex.

Schools will be able to book the venues through PSM’s website starting next month.

Previously, schools need to pay rental costs at a discounted rate to use the stadium.

To cover the rental costs, Yeoh encouraged manufacturers of nutritious food to advertise their products on sports day events held at the three venues.

She also said companies marketing children’s food brands can discuss with PSM on advertising rates.

Aside from school use, the Bukit Jalil National Stadium running track will also be opened for public use for free on certain days.

It is also hoped that people who do not have the opportunity to use the stadium will now be able to use it as a sports hub.

In addition, a swimming class programme stemming from a collaboration between PSM and D Swim Academy (DSA) will be held for the B40 community.

