Britney Spears Reveals Past Abortion While Dating Justin Timberlake

Britney Spears had an abortion during her relationship with pop star Justin Timberlake in the late 1990s, according to excerpts from her upcoming memoir, The Woman In Me.

In the autobiography, the singer recounts the experience, sharing that the pregnancy was a surprise. Though unexpected, Spears was more than happy to keep the baby as she had always wanted to have a family with Timberlake.

“I loved Justin so much. I always expected us to have a family together one day. This would just be much earlier than I’d anticipated,” said Spears in an excerpt from the book.

However, Timberlake was not too keen on the baby. According to Spears, he argued that the pair were too young to have a baby. Hence, the couple agreed to terminate the infant. But if it had been Spears’ decision alone, she would not have gone through with it.

“If it had been left up to me alone, I never would have done it. And yet Justin was so sure that he didn’t want to be a father.”

Given the situation, Spears was affected by the decision for quite some time. She even describes the episode as one of the most agonising things she has ever experienced in her life.

Timberlake and his team have yet to respond to Spears’ claims.

More revelations

After the couple parted ways, Spears welcomed two children with her ex-husband Kevin Federline. She indeed became a mother to sons – Sean Preston, 18, and Jayden James, 17.

But after her divorce from her ex-husband, Spears was placed under a conservatorship against her will. The conservatorship which was governed by her father, saw Spears under his control for over 13 years.

This was because Spears’ father had governed over her personal affairs, career, and US$60 (RM284.67) million estate during the conservatorship. Fortunately, it was terminated in 2021 when she appeared in court to appeal for its termination.

Spears will detail her experience with the 13-year conservatorship in the highly anticipated autobiography. She will also touch on her career highlights, personal struggles, and romantic relationships.

The book is due for release on 24 October at bookstores worldwide.

