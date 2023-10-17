Nine-Year-Olds Traumatised After Watching ‘Winnie The Pooh’ Slasher Film 

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Most times, watching a film during a class is something many students look forward to. Not only is it a fun way to learn, but it can also be very instrumental in delivering a lesson. Having said that, the outcome can be messy if it is not done right.

That was the case for a classroom when a teacher screened the horror version of the classic tale, Winnie the Pooh. According to the parent who reported the case to the school in Florida, the students had picked the movie.

And upon twenty minutes into it, the students were distraught by the movie.

“They were exposed 20 to 30 minutes to a movie called “Winnie the Pooh, Honey, and Blood,” said the parent, Michelle Diaz, to CBS News.

“He didn’t stop the movie, even though there were kids saying, ‘Hey, stop the movie, we don’t want to want this’,” added Diaz, noting that some of the kids were seriously traumatised.

She argued that the teacher was being careless and should not have allowed the kids to pick the movie.

Making it official

So, since two of her twins were involved and traumatised, Diaz decided to lodge a report against the teacher. But to her surprise, nothing much was done by the school upon receiving her complaints.

“I feel completely abandoned by the school,” claims Diaz after finishing her meeting with the school.

The school, however, has argued that they have taken the necessary steps in combating the issue. In an official statement, they shared that they had spoken with the teacher personally.

“The Academy for Innovative Education has become aware that a segment of a horror movie was shown to fourth graders, Monday, October 2, 2023, that was not suitable for the age group,” the statement read.

“Our administration promptly addressed this issue directly with the teacher and has taken appropriate action to ensure the safety and well-being of students.”

The statement also reassured that the school will be monitoring the affected students’ mental health.

Why is it so controversial?

The movie, Winnie the Pooh, Honey and Blood that was shown in class is a far cry from the classic narrative. Contrary to the original tale, the 2023 film depicts “Pooh” as a bloodthirsty murderer.

The character who is seen wearing the Winnie and The Pooh mask terrorises a group of women at a university. He, along with his partner in crime, also terrorises Christopher Robin when he returns to the Hundred Acre Wood many years later after leaving for college.

As such, the movie is not suitable for young audiences. But though it may not sit well with the younger viewers, the project has amassed its own following.

In fact, the creators of the film are currently working on the sequel featuring Tigger due to the commercial success of the first film. There is also said to be a shared universe of this version of characters in the making.

