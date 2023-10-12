KL Hotpot Restaurant Boss Shocked Gen Z Staff Didn’t Recognise HK Actor Louis Koo

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Whoever thought anyone would not recognise superstar Louis Koo? Given his long career in the entertainment scene, it is hard to not have come across his movies. But apparently, for Gen Zs, this is not the case.

The staffers at a KL Hotpot restaurant did not recognise the actor when he stopped by for dinner with his castmates and friends.

According to the workers’ boss, the Gen Z staffers had informed her about a “table of VIP guests” who spent over RM2,000 on their meal the night before. So, naturally, she was curious to know their identities.

She then looked through the CCTV footage, only to discover that her younger workers were referring to Koo.

The Hong Kong star was joined by fellow Hong Kong actors Raymond Wong, Chrissie Chau, and Cheung Siu Fai. All three of them are currently here in Malaysia to film their new movie, Behind The Shadows.

Posting about the experience online, she stressed how her younger workers did not recognise the stars.

“Isn’t this Louis Koo? Why do the kids (Gen Z staff members) not recognise him? Is there really a generational gap between us?,” exclaimed the boss in her post.

The gap between our stars

Judging from the comments she received, she was right about her sentiment. Many youngsters commented how their current peers are more into K-pop idols and social media influencers rather than Hong Kong stars.

And as for those who recognised Koo, they noted that it was because of their parents who introduced them to his works.

“If not for my mum, I wouldn’t know who Louis is either,” a netizen confessed in the comment section.

Well for starters, Koo has worked on over 100 projects to date since his debut in 1993. But he rose to fame for his performance in the 1995 drama The Condor Heroes 95.

Since then, he has had other projects like Overheard (2009), Drug War (2012), The White Storm (2013) and Paradox (2017).

Koo has also scored several accolades to his name, such as the Best Actor prize at the 37 Hong Kong Film Awards and the 12 Asian Film Awards.

He was also recognised for his contributions to Asian cinema at the New York Asian Film Festival.

