Hong Kong Actor Louis Koo Taken Aback By Malaysian Traffic

Hong Kong star Louis Koo is surprised at how bad Malaysian traffic can be. The actor who is currently filming in Malaysia, shared that he was taken aback by the traffic congestion in Kuala Lumpur during peak hours.

Speaking at a recent conference, Koo revealed that he did not expect the Malaysian traffic to be as bad as it is post-pandemic. But while it does pose a challenge, Koo also sees it as a blessing in disguise given his demanding schedule.

“It’s actually a good thing because I get to rest in the car. I could take three naps in the car and we’ve still not arrived at the destination yet,” said the 52-year-old.

He added that one could get out of the car, finish a bowl of Wanton noodles, and return to the car – and the car has still not moved.

“However, it’s only during peak hours, the same destination can be reached in 10 minutes at night if it takes an hour during busy hours,” realised the actor.

But aside from the traffic, Koo loves the other aspects of our country. This includes our food choices, the people, the weather, and the traditional-style buildings that are hard to find in Hong Kong.

Why is he here in Malaysia?

Koo is currently filming his latest production, Behind The Shadows in Kuala Lumpur. The movie is being co-produced by a Malaysian film company called One Cool Film.

The movie also marks a special milestone for Malaysians because over 100 local actors and crew members are involved in bringing this movie to life.

Koo, who has been promoting the movie in town, said that the story revolves around an inexperienced private detective. He is dealing with an actual crime and an unpredictable and murderous stalker.

“I play the detective who is estranged from his wife, and while investigating an adultery case, he is threatened by the very person he investigates,” elaborates Koo at a recent conference.

Prior to this, Koo was here in Malaysia for the promotion of his previous movie, Line Action in 2016. The actor made a special appearance at Pavilion Kuala Lumpur, meeting local fans and answering fan and press inquiries.

