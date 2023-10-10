[Watch] Dad Takes Son To Police Station Over Roblox Addiction

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

With the rise of technology and gadgets, kids nowadays are much more exposed to mobile games.

However, this becomes a problem for the parents when the children become addicted to the games and throw tantrums when they are not allowed to play them.

Recently a video was shared on TikTok, where a child was taken to the police station by his parents as they had had enough of his tantrums over a game known as Roblox.

The video was shared by the mother on her TikTok account and it was stated in the caption that both mom and dad have lost their patience. The video has received 3.5 million views since it was shared 3 days ago.

In the video, the father was seen carrying his son from the car’s backseat to the entrance of a police station while the boy was crying his lungs out.

After watching the video, many parents shared their thoughts about the matter in the comment section.

However, the question that arises here is whether this is an efficient way to deal with gadget addiction.

According to an article by Parents Circle, there are a few ways a parent can distract their child from spending too much time on their gadgets.

One of the ways is to keep the child engaged by allowing them to play outside of the house and bringing the child to playgrounds and parks near the house rather than forcing them to stay indoors.

Parents should also have the discipline to restrict themselves from using the smartphone too much around the house. This is because kids usually follow the behaviour of their parents, and if the parents are hooked on their gadgets, sooner or later the kids will be too.

Furthermore, parents should spend time with their kids having a conversation and playing games together or even watching their favourite cartoons. By doing this, not only will the bond become stronger, but the kids will also learn to communicate well with others.

