Malaysian Jeryl Lee Emerges As Champion In China’s Singing Competition

Malaysian singer, Jeryl Lee Pei Ling is officially this year’s winner of the singing competition, The Next 2023. The 23-year-old who is from Penang, was announced as the winner after performing her rendition of Believer by Imagine Dragons in the final round.

Lee was emotional as she accepted her title, stating that her victory was a surreal experience for her.

“Hello everyone, I am Lee Pei Ling from Malaysia. Also, the overall champion of Stage 2023. To this day, I still feel like I am dreaming. I am really grateful to everyone around me,” wrote the Penang native on her Instagram.

“I have been singing for 15 years. It’s really not easy to keep singing until now. Every time when I want to give up, I tell myself to hang in there for a little while more. This time, I can confidently say I did it.”

She then went on to thank her team, the show’s producers, directors, and coaches who supported her along the way.

“Thank you for your recognition, encouragement, and care for me. It helped me find my confidence and my original love for singing. Thank you very much for your trust and recognition of me,” she added.

Lee was coached by K-pop stars Jackson Wang and Jaypark throughout the show. Wang was supposedly very impressed with her final performance.

Since her victory was announced, Lee has also received tremendous praise back home. Many users and local celebrities have congratulated her on the achievement.

Some of them include local artists like Vanessa Reynauld, Choo Hao Ren, and Priscilla Abby.

Background on Lee

This is not the first time Lee has participated in a renowned singing contest. As a young girl, Lee participated in various competitions in China. And in 2014, she took part in the teen singing competition, Water Cube Cup.

She won first place in the show and rose to stardom in 2016, when she was a finalist in the variety show, Sing China!

In addition to competition titles, Lee has also released several tunes of her own. Her latest single, So Hurt was released in April of this year.

