BamBam To Perform One Local Song At Upcoming KL Concert 

It was announced recently that Got7 member BamBam was to embark on his first world tour. The tour, dubbed Area 52, which is set to take place at Mega Star Arena, will see the K-pop star perform his greatest hits for local fans on 15 October.

But apart from hits from his catalog, BamBam will also perform a tune from a local Malaysian artist for the concert. The singer took to Twitter to kickstart a poll for fans to pick the local tune.

“Hey IGOT7 Malaysia, any Malaysian song you guys want to hear? Send me a link, it will be perfect,” tweeted the K-pop star.

For the first poll he created, fans picked Luar Biasa by local singer Ismail Izzani over Swipe by ALYPH. It was decided that he sang the tune until there was a demand, asking him to cover Pulang by the local band, Insomniacks.

is your time🇲🇾 — BamBam (@BamBam1A) September 25, 2023

“Everyone knows this song in Kuala Lampur?” BamBam asked, misspelling the country’s capital, when fans requested the Insomniacks’ number for the upcoming setlist.

He then proceeded to create a second poll for the tune, asking fans to decide between Pulang and Luar Biasa. The poll, as of now, is still running on his Twitter account.

Catch him at Area 52

Fans who are interested in catching his rendition of the local tune live can catch the performance live next month at the Mega Star Arena in Kuala Lumpur.

In addition, fans can also watch their favourite idol perform tunes from his first studio album, Sour & Sweet. The record was released on 28 March.

But prior to this, BamBam was set to perform here in Malaysia as a member of the K-pop group, Got7. The band was initially going to bring their Keep Spinning tour back in March 2020 to local shores.

It was canceled, however, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, the group left their recording label, JYP Entertainment, and has been focusing on their own individual activities.

