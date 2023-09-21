Michelle Yeoh Seen At Embassy’s Malaysia Day Event In Paris

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

Academy Award winner Michelle Yeoh was seen at The Embassy of Malaysia in Paris recently. Yeoh was present for the Embassy’s culinary event, “An Afternoon of Malaysian Gastronomy – a Culinary Voyage Dedicated to Malaysian Street Food at Rumah Malaysia”.

The actress attended the event with her newlywed husband, Jean Todt. Yeoh was seen indulging in the local signature delicacies and mingling with the crowd during the event.

bonjourfrench

Aside from Yeoh, the event was also graced with the presence of other prominent figures in the arts and culture industry, ranging from musicians and digital creators to journalists.

The event was held in conjunction with the 60th anniversary of Malaysia Day. As such, guests were treated to Malaysian cuisines, cultures, and hospitality.

Ambassador of Malaysia to France Datuk Mohd Zamruni Khalid, kick-offed the event by welcoming guests with an opening speech. Zanuri highlighted the uniqueness of Malaysian street food and its rich cultural heritage in his remarks.

bonjourfrench

He then invited guests to embark on the culinary journey and soak in the cultural experience. Hence, the afternoon involved the guests going on a cultural trip, discovering 10 of Malaysia’s most popular dishes.

They were allowed to sample the cuisines and even got a chance to learn how to prepare them. And as seen in the Embassy’s Instagram, many of the guests were amazed at how the local dishes were prepared.

From how high the roti canai is spun into the air to how the teh tarik is pulled, it is safe to say that the guests had a great time learning and experiencing Malaysian culture.

Embassy of Malaysia in Paris

The event was a joint effort between Tourism Malaysia Paris, the Malaysian Palm Oil Council (MPOC), Boh Tea Malaysia, Chateau d’Adree, and KMF Malaysia.

