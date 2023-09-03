[Watch] What’s That Mysterious Object Falling Above KL City?

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A TikTok user Styfly Malaysia (@styflystudio) captured an interesting sight above Kuala Lumpur on Merdeka Day but didn’t know what it was. He posted a video clip online and asked netizens what it could be.

In the video, the videographer said he set up the recording gear facing the city skyline to capture the firework display for Malaysia’s 66th Merdeka celebration.

Upon reviewing his video, he saw a bright object zooming downwards at an extraordinary speed before seemingly bursting into flames.

He asked his followers whether he just captured a meteor, a fighter jet, or something “not of this world.”

Despite recording the video in high resolution, he couldn’t see what the object was even after zooming in.

Styfly wasn’t alone in this since two other netizens claimed they saw the same thing that night.

While some said it could be a supernatural being crashing into Earth like the penanggal or balan-balan, others joked that it could be a Dragon Ball, Superman, Ultraman or Iron Man.

On a more realistic note, some people said it was likely a meteor or a malfunctioning drone. Which theory did you like better?

