Malaysian Influencer Offers His Sperm To Those Looking To Bear Children 

A local influencer has yet again stirred up controversy online. After announcing his intention of donating his sperm, Jiang drew criticism from netizens on Instagram as many were turned off by his offer and sentiment.

The influencer, who is also a celebrity lawyer, announced that he was willing to donate his sperm to infertile couples who were looking to have children. And all he asks for in return is for recipients to bestow him with ang paos.

“I am ready to donate my sperm to you. All I need is an Ang Pao,” said Jiang passionately in his Instagram video.

Jiang guarantees that couples will be satisfied as their future offspring will grow as tall as him, as fair-skinned as him, and will also be able to obtain a professional occupation like him.

What did the internet say?

While it is unclear if he was merely joking or actually being serious, netizens, as expected, did not take his sentiment lightly.

Many were appalled by his offer, arguing that they did not want their future children to bear any similarities with him. One user wrote harshly, “Looks just like you? No thanks”

Another commented that he would rather go to the sperm bank then to get it from Jiang.

As for the rest, they thought it was unnecessary for him to demand money from the recipients since he made the offer in the first place.

Who is Jiang exactly?

This is not the first time Jiang has stirred up controversy online. Though he is a lawyer, Jiang is more known for his “comedic” personality online.

On his Facebook and Instagram accounts, he would often post parody videos of him doing various activities. Despite criticism from time to time, Jiang has managed to build a massive following online for his content.

He has, to date, gained over 27k followers on Instagram. In September of last year, however, Jiang got into trouble when he came across a group of men in a shopping mall. Jiang revealed he was beaten by them for meeting a woman.

Though her identity was not confirmed, she was rumoured to be married to one of the men. Hence, he was accused of flirting with another man’s wife. To which, he quickly denied.

Since he is a lawyer himself, Jiang has handled cases involving infidelity, and therefore, would not participate in any “third-party relationships”.

