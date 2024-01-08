Malaysia Among The Top In Public Holidays! 

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

It is no secret that Malaysians have it good when it comes to public holidays. Almost every month, our calendars set aside a day or two for public holidays.

While this is no news to most of us, British Malaysian-based influencer, Mark O’dea shared his amazement with his TikTok followers upon seeing the list of our public holidays in 2024 in a new planner he got.

As seen in his TikTok post, O’dea revealed that he had just bought a cool planner for the new year. The planner listed down the public holidays of several countries including the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Vietnam, and Singapore.

These lists took up small portions of the page, but when he came to Malaysia, it was the longest.

For dramatic effect, O’dea scrolled through Malaysia’s list slowly which made up almost three-quarters of the page.

TikTok

That’s given

While O’dea found it surprising, many Malaysians in the comment section were not taken aback by the lengthy list. Users were indeed used to it, calling Malaysia the king of public holidays.

One user wrote jokingly “Malaysia is not Malaysia if we don’t have tons of public holidays.”

Another user, echoed similar comments, citing how Malaysia has a public holiday almost every month.

TikTok

Other users, however, pointed out how the planner did not include the “special public holidays” such as holidays that are earned when national athletes win competitions.

18- 22 public holidays depending on state

O’dea’s planner does hold truth as we do, in fact, have over 18 national public holidays. This, of course, does not include the various state-specific holidays.

For example, Thaipusam is only observed as a public holiday in Johor, Kuala Lumpur, Negeri Sembilan, Penang, Perak, Putrajaya, and Selangor.

Whereas, Good Friday is only considered a public holiday in Sabah and Sarawak and not in the other states.

Freepik

There are also state-specific holidays like the Sultan of Terengganu and Pahang’s birthday, which are only catered for those in the two states.

But regardless, all Malaysians will enjoy a great amount of public holidays this year!

If you are looking to know more about the dates – so you can plan out your year, head over here to learn more!

So which country actually has the most number of public holidays? At 35 in 2023, the honour goes to Nepal.

