Khairul Aming Got Escorted On A Hike By A Group Of Heartwarming Trail Dogs

The internet personality, Khairul Aming, needs no introduction. The popular food content creator and owner of Sambal Nyet have almost everybody in Malaysia waiting for his “Hey, What’s up guys” videos. What’s best about some of his videos is he narrates the stories with amusing jokes and informational points.

This time, he took his viewers on a narrated hiking journey again, which he did with a dog named Pali. And again, he met a group of trail dogs that helped and guided his team to the top and beyond.

For this video, he and his friends went on a five-hour hike at Kuala Kubu Baru and found the group of dogs on their way up. Thus, begins the adventure of Khairul Aming and his fellow furry waggy-tailed companions.

Ashu, Along and Sasha.

(Credit: @khairulaming / Twitter)

He named a few of the dogs with amusing names – one was Ashu because he thought it was the youngest, and they had to stop many times because of Ashu’s frequent rest stops.

He named another by Along because it looked like the alpha male, and it guided them warily in front, making sure every track was safe. Next, he assigned another dog, Sasha, as he assumed she was the female dog that always attracted the boys’ attention.

Every hour or so, the team would stop and Khairul would feed the dogs with sandwiches they brought with them. When they got to the waterfall, he cooked his friends some instant noodles and put in a little of that famous Sambal Nyet he owned. Good product placement, as always.

(Credit: @khairulaming / Twitter)

But when the team ate, Khairul felt bad looking at Ashu’s sad puppy dog face and decided to cook for his furry little canine friends too. He made a sandwich with scrambled eggs and fed them again. He even spoon-fed the eggs to some of the dogs; their waggling, excited tails were so adorable.

The guardians of the trail rested awhile when Khairul and his team were bathing at the waterfall. They continued their descent to the bottom for two hours after that and rested a few times when the dogs found a puddle and a small river to cool their bodies off.

When they finally reached the end, Khairul fed the dogs one last time and said farewell to the loyal companions.

Netizens applaud his heartwarming kindness

Lots of fans chided in the comment section of his social media posts and expressed their thoughts on the heartening journey.

Most people complimented how despite being a Muslim who cannot touch dogs generally, he showered them with kindness and not disgust, as some other Muslims do.

Some were even jealous that even stray dogs had the chance to taste Khairul’s creation, and not them.

Some explained that Khairul was right about the alpha male and others were amused by how he described Sasha being a needy attention seeker.

Actually, stray trail dogs are common in hiking areas. There have been multiple stories of hikers encountering a few strays when they began their hikes with the dogs escorting them.

Generally, people have been sharing their journey in Bukit Kerinchi with the loyal trail dogs there. Some even shared their trip to Gunung Nuang and the Sungai Long waterfall with these furry friends.

So, if you encountered a stray on your hiking trail, would you follow it?

