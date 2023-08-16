Alleged Scammer Caught On Camera Jumping Out Of Moving E-Hailing Ride

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

A ride share driver known as Ahmad Azhari recently shared about his encounter with a passenger who had allegedly scammed him before.

He shared his story in a Facebook group which was then reshared by others on Twitter.

According to Ahmad, he received a request from a Sabahan passenger from Bukit Tinggi, Klang who wanted to go to the RHB bank in Bandar Baru Sungai Buloh.

He said he previously encountered the same passenger through a different ride sharing app. The passenger wanted to go to the same location but ran away without paying. Ahmad managed to get a refund from the platform after filing a complaint.

This time around Ahmad was much more cautious. Suspecting this was the same passenger who scammed him before, he decided to record the ride and lowered his passenger seat so that the camera could capture the passenger’s face.

During the ride, the passenger asked Ahmad if he could borrow RM100 and said that his sister would return the money once he reached his destination. Sounds weird, right?

This conversation can also be seen in the video which Ahmad shared.

What the passenger did not know was that Ahmad had other plans for him. Ahmad decided to bring him to the nearest police station which is in Pandamaran.

Just before they reached the police station, the passenger did the unthinkable. He opened the door and jumped out of the moving car.

According to Ahmad, his intention was just to catch the passenger red-handed as he had a bitter experience before.

For now, it seems like the passenger managed to escape.

However, there is a proverb in Bahasa Malaysia which goes “Sepandai-pandai tupai melompat, akhirnya jatuh ke tanah juga.”

This proverb means no matter how many times you may escape from your wrongdoings, one fine day you will be caught and punished for it.

