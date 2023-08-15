Doulos Hope, World’s Largest Floating Book Fair, Extends Penang Visit To 27 August!

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

Previously, the world’s largest floating book fair Doulos Hope said it would not be docking in Port Klang this year due to the lack of berthing slots.

This made excited bookworms quickly book up all the slots for Doulos’s Penang trip.

Fortunately, Doulos Hope is extending its visit to Penang to 27 August 2023! You can visit the ship at Swettenham Pier Cruise Terminal.

How to book your slot

Head over to the booking link. Click “Choose Day” (on the top right side of the website in red) to check the available dates. Choose your preferred date and time slot and click “Book.” Enter your payment details to pay the RM2 entrance fee. Children under 12 years old and senior citizens over the age of 65 get in for free.

What else to remember?

Remember to bring your Residence ID/ Identification Card or Passport. All children must be accompanied by an adult.

Debit cards are not accepted, but guests can pay by cash or via Visa or Mastercard credit cards.

