[Watch] No Elephants In The LRT, Says Cute Girl

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

Kids just see things differently, don’t they?

Recently, a man on Twitter (@wanariefimran) shared a cute video of his daughter reading the signs on the LRT window while she was riding them with her family.

The signs illustrate things you shouldn’t do in the LRT which include no food and drinks, no pets, no littering and more.

The little girl pointed to all the signs and read them out loud confidently, “It says, no water, no sampah, no durian, no cats and dogs, no ELEPHANTS and no fire.”

The funny thing was she mistakenly took the no indecent behaviour sign to be an elephant. Well, you know what they say, confidence is key!

She might confuse the man and woman kissing sign to be an elephant because the woman’s ponytail resembled an elephant’s trunk.

In jest, her father uploaded the video on his Twitter and tagged Rapid KL, asking, is she right?

Well, you gotta admit, she’s not wrong. If cats and dogs aren’t allowed, what makes you think you can bring your pet elephant on the train too?

Yes, Rapid KL said she was right

RapidKL responded, saying: “Yes, she is correct, no elephants in the train, please.”

😁 Betul. No elephant in the train please. — Ask Rapid KL (@askrapidkl) August 7, 2023

Netizens supported her

A lot of people commented on the thread with their amused reactions.

Most were charmed by the little girl’s innocent and confident answer.

Some joked about it and said that she was technically right.

No indecent behaviour sign

But in case you are, still wondering, the sign of a woman kissing a man means no indecent behaviour.

This includes public displays of affection such as kissing, being too handsy with your partner and other inappropriate displays in public that would make other people feel uncomfortable.

According to Ask Legal, you could be imprisoned for three months or be slapped with a fine if you do so.

Whoever, to the annoyance of others— (a) does any obscene act in any public place…shall be punished with imprisonment for a term which may extend to three months or with fine or with both. Section 294(a) of the Penal Code

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.