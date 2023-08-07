Yunaverse In Sungei Wang? But Why? Yuna Has The Answer

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

22 October 2023 will be the day that #YUNATIONS and all Yuna fans in Malaysia will look forward to after the famous singer announced that she will hold a YUNAVERSE concert in Kuala Lumpur.

Yuna Live In KL will take place at Mega Star Arena, Sungei Wang, Kuala Lumpur at 8:30 pm and tickets will go on sale today (7 August) for #YUNATIONS members and tomorrow (8 August) for general sale.

READ MORE: Yuna Officially Unveils Details Of Much-Awaited Yunaverse KL Concert

Why does Yuna chose Sungei Wang?

Yuna is certainly no stranger in both Malaysia and abroad. She has achieved massive success in her music career up until now through her own determined efforts. She started from the bottom and is now aiming for the stars!

Yuna’s international discography consists of four international studio albums, three Malaysian albums, six Extended Plays (EPs), 32 international single releases, and 43 music videos.

For this upcoming concert’s venue selection, Yuna explained that Sungei Wang is a very special place for her as it is a significant part of her childhood memories.

When she was a teenager, she used to browse around and buy musical instruments there too.

I will be performing at the Megastar Arena, Sungei Wang, a very special place for me because Sungei Wang was a big part of my childhood and as a teenager, it was where I would buy musical instruments. Yuna

Yuna expressed her excitement to perform for her Malaysian fans.

I hope they will enjoy the show! Yuna

Setlist for her concert (Maybe yes, maybe no)



After nearly a decade of an international career, fans can expect a collection of Yuna’s best songs and a lineup of international hit songs, as well as popular collaborations from her albums throughout the years.

Some of the songs include:

Hello, I’ve Been Waiting For You.

Pantone 17 13 30.

Risk It All.

Can’t Get Over You.

Menanti.

Masih Sunyi.

Asing.

Camaraderie.

Used To Love You.

Crush.

Mannequin.

Blank Marquee.

Forevermore.

Falling.

Rescue.

Lullabies.

Decorate.

Live Your Life

For the record, Yunaverse will feature Ai.Z, the pseudonym used by Aizat Amdan and Yuna for their English single collaboration. Aizat Amdan’s debut English single was co-written with Yuna and distributed by the Indie record label, Yuna Room Records (YRR) Music.

One of the first songs for this collaboration is titled “The Last Thing”.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.