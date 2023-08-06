Malaysians Criticise The Strict Dress Code Required By The Exchange 106 Management

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

The Exchange 106 garnered criticisms in the early stages of construction for being an eyesore in the city skyline.

While some people have come to terms with its towering presence, it looks like the expensive office building is gaining notoriety again.

Recently, the general manager of Exchange 106 issued a notice to remind all tenants and guests that they have to observe a business or smart casual dress code as outlined in the building’s Tenant Handbook.

This means attire like slippers, shorts, and tank tops are not allowed and are considered inappropriate.

The dress code was to reflect The Exchange 106 as a Premium A Grade building.

The announcement drew the ire of netizens who found the dress code silly. A netizen thought the label “Premium A Grade” was only reserved for eggs or beef.

Another person wondered if Malaysians are back to colonial rule with dress codes determined by a white man, while a netizen questioned if the building will turn away the former Finance Minister Tun Daim Zainuddin whose favourite footwear is slippers.

Meanwhile, some people defended the dress code. A netizen pointed out that similar dress codes are observed in KLCC Towers 1,2 and 3 for a long time without any uproar.

It was pointed out that it makes sense to observe a dress code to look presentable for business when working in a premium location.

