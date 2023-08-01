Singaporean Couple Weds At Local McDonald’s Outlet After Joke

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

Since its inception, McDonald’s has been the go-to social place for many. Be it a family gathering or a casual hangout between friends, McD has always been the place we could rely on for good times. But who knew it could also be a perfect venue for a wedding?

Well, for a Singaporean couple, it could not have been more perfect! Elson Tong and Yong Yong Qing who are both 26, got married at a Singaporean McDonald’s outlet after seven years of dating.

With 55 of their family members and friends present, the pair tied the knot in the eatery’s pavilion, having the iconic golden arches appear in the background. The idea to get married at McD came about after Tong made a joke about marrying a buttermilk crispy chicken burger.

MAXIMILIAN LOW JIA YANG

The item is Tong’s favourite offering from the menu. Yong, who works as a senior associate at Changi Airport, then cheekily replied, “Why don’t we get married at McDonald’s?”

Though it seemed far-fetched initially, the couple eventually became open to the idea. This is especially since they have always wanted a fun and relaxing wedding environment.

“It reflects our personalities as a couple, we like to keep things simple and fuss-free. We also wanted our guests to be able to dress comfortably,” said Yong to The Straits Times.

MAXIMILIAN LOW JIA YANG

Dream come true

But of course, both their families and friends were taken by surprise upon hearing their wedding plans.

“My parents thought it was a joke at first, but they warmed up to the idea quickly and were supportive. They liked that the ceremony was intimate.” Tong noted.

Yong then booked the entire pavilion on a weekday to avoid the crowds. The entire place was decorated with flowers, drapes, and balloons. And as for their wedding invitations, it was designed in the form of Mcd coupons.

In total, the couple spent over SGD 700 (approximately RM 2,400) for the whole ceremony. When asked about the whole experience, Yong could not help but gush over how perfect it went for them.

“We felt it was the perfect ceremony for us – with the people we love and at a place where we feel at home. In the words of the McDonald’s slogan, we’re lovin’ it.”

