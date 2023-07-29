Are You The Next Keluang Man? Find Out In The Auditions!

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

Have you ever dreamed of becoming Batman? Thanks to Astro Shaw, you might be able to become Malaysia’s very own Batman aka Keluang Man on the big screens.

Astro Shaw is looking for someone to portray Keluang Man in a live-action film directed by Anwari Ashraf Hashim, who directed High Council and wrote for Polis Evo.

The auditions will run until 13 August 2023.

Here are the criteria to be Keluang Man in a live-action movie:

Male Malaysian

Aged 21 to 40

Fluent in Bahasa Melayu

Interesting character and a unique personality

Possess a strong physique

Martial art skills – a plus, not a must.

Interested candidates should record a 3-minute video about themselves and show off their personality.

This video should be uploaded via a QR code link along with a photo of themselves. The video should be in mp4 format only and the file size should not go over 300mb.

Shortlisted candidates will be notified by the production team. The shortlisted candidates will need to portray the character’s traits in stage two of the audition in Kuala Lumpur or Selangor.

Only ten candidates will be selected to go through stage three of the audition before the production team reveals who successfully wins the role of Keluang Man.

For more information, head over to www.keluangman.com or Astro Shaw and Astro Gempak’s social media pages.

Who is Keluang Man?

Keluang Man is a local superhero based on the fruit bat (keluang) and tells the story of Borhan, a mental hospital patient who turns into a crime-fighting superhero. The comedy animated series ran from 1998 to 2005.

Keluang Man also has his own Robin sidekick called Tiong Man. Together, they face off supervillains in Tampoi, Johor such as Badut, Meow The Cat Girl, Mata Batu Johan Hitam, Samsir, and Majid Kilat.

The character is created by the late Kamn Ismail, best known for his directorial role in Usop Sontorian.

Nineties kids will be able to recognize the show’s catchy theme song that was sung by local singer Krisya.

