Malaysian Actor Hero Tai Crictised For Claiming Singaporean Food As Malaysian 

It is no secret that there is a rivalry between Malaysians and Singaporeans. Be it in the aspect of culture or economics, we have a tendency to compete with each other, each claiming to be the better country.

That said, it can be controversial if one were to do it on a public platform. Take Hero Tai’s recent experience for instance. During his recent appearance at a Taiwanese television show, the local actor made strong remarks about Singaporean food.

Facebook

He claimed that most of the dishes that come from Singapore such as chicken rice and bak kuh teh are from Malaysia.

“All the Singapore food that you know are stolen from Malaysia,” said Tai boldly.

As expected, the Singaporean guests on the show were taken aback by his statement. They rebutted him by arguing that the dishes were a form of “cultural exchange”.

They also noted that Malaysia failed to promote the dishes. The Taiwanese guests were then allowed to try both versions of the various local dishes from Malaysia and Singapore.

Facebook

Despite the banter between the Malaysian and Singaporean guests, the Taiwanese guests enjoyed both versions of the delicacies.

Yet, Tai was still not done with poking the Singaporean guests. This time, however, he came for Singapore’s tourist attractions.

He jokingly contended that the nation was not worth visiting since there was not much to see in Singapore.

The famous attractions such as Gardens By The Bay and Wave House Sentosa were all “man-made” according to Tai. He even referred to the Singaporean guests as “man-made people”.

YouTube

While it is unclear if the guests were offended by his remarks, Singaporean netizens did not take his comments lightly. Many found them to be immature and believed that it reflected his insecurity as an individual.

Others were not so different from Tai, resorting to pointing out Singapore’s economic advantage over Malaysia.

But what are your views on this? Do you think that Tai meant well and was merely joking? Or do you think Singaporeans have the right to be mad about this?

