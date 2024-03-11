TRP
Now Reading
Malaysia Ranks 5th Happiest Country In The World, Some Netizens “Unhappily” Disagree
TRP
TRP

Malaysia Ranks 5th Happiest Country In The World, Some Netizens “Unhappily” Disagree

Perhaps when all the stated issues are resolved, Malaysians can truly embrace being the 5th happiest country in the world.

by
March 11, 2024

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Malaysia has been ranked top 5 happiest country in the world from a recent Global Mind Project’s “Mental State of the World” report.

The top three happiest countries are the Dominican Republic, Sri Lanka, and Tanzania, followed by Panama and Malaysia in the top five.

Although this survey comes from a credible source, ironically, netizens were definitely not happy about it.

Most netizens showed their disapproval of the statement on Twitter, some even claiming that the study is “rubbish and flawed”.

How does one claim to be a happy country, let alone top 5 within the world, when so many are still struggling, some of them wondered.

Around 419,175 individuals from 71 countries anonymously participated in the online survey for this report.

The survey aimed to assess an individual’s Mental Health Quotient (MHQ) across 47 aspects of mental health in six categories.

Lifestyle, dynamics with family and friends, and personal trauma were also the factors considered in the survey, as recorded by the New Straits Times.

However, despite the major number of anonymous participants for the online survey, a Twitter user questioned if these participants were amongst the financially privileged T20 citizens, which would be unfair as there are so many Malaysians who are simply coping to make ends meet.

It is unrealistic to be “happy” if living conditions still do not meet the standard quality.

Malaysia is currently facing some political challenges that may have taken a toll on a number of its citizens.

It is undeniable that Malaysia has several challenges it needs to tackle, and netizens highlight these issues in hopes they can gain the appropriate solution for each of these problems.

Some were kinder to the poll, with one user saying we are happy if we take out the “political whingeing on Twitter”.

Someone who used to live here for a decade said Malaysians are “most chill, humble, kind and happiest people ever”.

For some Malaysians to admit they are happy, and that the country deserves to be on the 5th spot of a happiest countries list, the political and economic challenges would have to be fixed first but positive thinking wouldn’t hurt.

Perhaps when all these current issues are resolved, Malaysians can truly embrace being the 5th happiest country in the world.

Share your thoughts on TRP’s FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

Get more stories like this to your inbox by signing up for our newsletter.

Tags
TRP

© 2024 The Rakyat Post. All Rights Reserved. Owned by 3rd Wave Media Sdn Bhd