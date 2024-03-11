Malaysia Ranks 5th Happiest Country In The World, Some Netizens “Unhappily” Disagree

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Malaysia has been ranked top 5 happiest country in the world from a recent Global Mind Project’s “Mental State of the World” report.

The top three happiest countries are the Dominican Republic, Sri Lanka, and Tanzania, followed by Panama and Malaysia in the top five.

🇬🇧 British people are now the 2nd most miserable people in the world



Previous happiness studies are based on income, wealth and healthcare quality, simply putting Western countries on top always, very very biased



The new Mental State of the World report is the first happiness… pic.twitter.com/orFVumNLD2 — @levelsio (@levelsio) March 10, 2024

Although this survey comes from a credible source, ironically, netizens were definitely not happy about it.

Most netizens showed their disapproval of the statement on Twitter, some even claiming that the study is “rubbish and flawed”.

How does one claim to be a happy country, let alone top 5 within the world, when so many are still struggling, some of them wondered.

OMG. Please don’t publish rubbish. Obviously the report is flawed. How can the names countries are happiest when there are so many still struggling, suffering and discriminated. — Kimmy (@Kimmy23136668) March 11, 2024

Around 419,175 individuals from 71 countries anonymously participated in the online survey for this report.

The survey aimed to assess an individual’s Mental Health Quotient (MHQ) across 47 aspects of mental health in six categories.

Lifestyle, dynamics with family and friends, and personal trauma were also the factors considered in the survey, as recorded by the New Straits Times.

However, despite the major number of anonymous participants for the online survey, a Twitter user questioned if these participants were amongst the financially privileged T20 citizens, which would be unfair as there are so many Malaysians who are simply coping to make ends meet.

Nih mesti duk poll dak kayo T20 nih.. — Bruhhhhhh (@Bruhhhhhh999669) March 11, 2024

It is unrealistic to be “happy” if living conditions still do not meet the standard quality.

This sounds bullshit to me don't ya think?



Malaysia being the top 5 happiest? No way pic.twitter.com/RQaShkbph7 — SonicHacki🇵🇸🇲🇾 (@SonicHacki) March 10, 2024

Is kerajaan MADANI paying for the survey saying Malaysians are the 5th happiest people in the world? Can #Malaysia be that condition for people to feel happy? Religion and marriage equality, racial harmony is not achieved. The survey company must be only interviewing T20 group. — Wajah Baru (@ZaMulasini) March 11, 2024

Malaysia is currently facing some political challenges that may have taken a toll on a number of its citizens.

It is undeniable that Malaysia has several challenges it needs to tackle, and netizens highlight these issues in hopes they can gain the appropriate solution for each of these problems.

Some were kinder to the poll, with one user saying we are happy if we take out the “political whingeing on Twitter”.

Malaysia the 5th happiest country in the world

Wait what if we are ffs pic.twitter.com/OPrmvENkBV — Michelle Yesudas (@chelle_yesudas) March 10, 2024

Malaysia fifth happiest country in the world. If you ignore the political whingeing on X, yeah pretty much. It’s a safe country and people are chill. I’m surprised UK only came 2nd as most miserable country. It should be first, but culture is good there.https://t.co/8SaoRKWgSf — Zarina Holmes 🍒 (@ZarinaHolmes) March 10, 2024

Someone who used to live here for a decade said Malaysians are “most chill, humble, kind and happiest people ever”.

lived in Malaysia for almost a decade and can attest to the fact that they're the most chill, humbe, kind and happiest people ever.



apart from that – the infrastructure, healthcare and speed of processes is way ahead of the western world.



same goes for Singapore. https://t.co/cCNIDzdqZp — saiem 🤌🏻 (@_ugotitdude) March 11, 2024

Alhamdulillah. Dalam keadaan ekonomi mencabar, rakyat Malaysia tetap blh merasa gembira. Kegembiraan ini adalah "state of mind & soul". Ia juga satu bentuk energi yang boleh mempengaruhi orang sekeliling.

Jom kita jadi energi positif dimana kita beradahttps://t.co/sGrSayvMdc — Abg Jem 🇲🇾 🍉 (@JemDiMana2) March 11, 2024

For some Malaysians to admit they are happy, and that the country deserves to be on the 5th spot of a happiest countries list, the political and economic challenges would have to be fixed first but positive thinking wouldn’t hurt.

Perhaps when all these current issues are resolved, Malaysians can truly embrace being the 5th happiest country in the world.

