From Go Shop to No Shop: Crew Sheds Tears On Last Day

Astro Malaysia Holdings Bhd (AMH) made a startling announcement this month, informing everyone that Go Shop’s operator, Astro GS Shop Sdn Bhd (AGSS), would conclude its operations on 11 October.

In a released statement, AMH and its South Korean partner, GS Retail Co Ltd (GSR), decided to shut down Go Shop operations completely.

This decision was driven by the increasingly challenging economic landscape.

Additionally, the decrease in consumer purchases during the pandemic also contributed to the closure of Go Shop’s operations.

Emotional Farewell for Go Shop Crew After the Last Episode

A TikTok user (@lilydianaloli) uploaded a video that showed the emotional atmosphere following the final broadcast of the “Saranghae-nd Malay Show” on Go Shop.

Most crew members were seen embracing one another while struggling to hold back their tears, coming to terms with Go Shop’s closure.

This emotional farewell was not limited to female crew members; even male staff members couldn’t hide their feelings.

In another video, You Haewang, Chief Operations Officer of Go Shop Malaysia, took the opportunity to deliver his final speech while battling back tears.

Netizens Share Their Memories and Emotional Connections to Go Shop

In the video’s comment section, numerous netizens expressed their sadness upon learning of Go Shop’s closure.

Many shared that Go Shop had been their go-to program when they wanted to spruce up their homes. Moreover, they revealed that they had acquired numerous items from the show, which helped them revisit memories of shopping with their families on Go Shop.

Despite being just an online shopping program, Go Shop had made a significant impact on the Malaysian public.

Go Shop Conveys Appreciation to the Malaysian Community

After nearly nine years of operation since 2014, Go Shop expressed gratitude to the Malaysian people for their continued support.

