Yuna Teases Fans With Potential Upcoming KL Concert

It has been quite some time now since Yuna last performed here in Malaysia. The songstress who started off on MySpace, last hosted her own concert in 2015. And since then, the Crush singer has been wanting to return to perform for her local fans.

Unfortunately, Yuna has not been able to due to certain circumstances. Well, it looks like things are shifting as she has once again begun teasing about a potential concert here in Malaysia on her socials.

On her Twitter and Instagram page, the starlet posted the caption “What do you wanna hear KL?” along with a picture of a page with a headline of Yuna In KL SetList. And below that, she encouraged fans to think hard and listen to her latest record, Y5.

The post naturally sent fans into a frenzy as many have not seen the singer live since 2015. Her last concert was held at the KL Convention Centre Plenary Hall where she performed some of her greatest hits.

If the concert does happen, the event will be in support of Y5. The latest record which was released as a series of EPs, marks her second independent release in a decade. In fact, it serves as the follow-up to her last full-length album, Rouge in 2019.

Since the release of Y5, Yuna has garnered praise for the record, with many praising it to be a nod to her roots but also an evolution of her sound.

But before recording the record, Yuna lent her voice to projects with South Korean singer-songwriter Shaun ‘So Right’ in February last year and American R&B singer Pink Sweat June 2021 single Don’t Blame It On Love.

