Canadian-Filipino Stand-Up Comedian Ron Josol To Perform In KL

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The world-renowned and internationally acclaimed stand-up comedian, Ron Josol is set to perform in Malaysia soon.

Josol, a Canadian-Filipino comedian, has performed globally for nearly 20 years and was nominated for best male comedian in Canada in 2011 and 2012 and won the “Just for Laughs” festival in 1998. Josol has performed at the festival six times and has appeared on TV shows and comedy festivals worldwide.

Known for his witty humour and electrifying presence on stage, he started his career in stand-up comedy in 1995.

Josol has a unique way of presenting comedy. According to Laughter Factory, the comedian who is well-received in every corner of the world presents his comedy by combining a one-liner and a storytelling style.

He explores the multicultural melting pot in urban centers, presenting humorous scenarios and addressing inherent contradictions in our global society.

Born in Toronto, Josol is one of the five famous Filipino stand-up comic stars, alongside Jo Koy. His viral “Balut Scammer” comedy bit has amassed over 10 million views online.

Over the past three decades, Josol has connected with audiences worldwide through his unique brand of humour, capturing the essence of Asian experiences and witty observations on life, culture, and the absurdities of the modern world.

Josol performs regularly with his comic comrades, Koy and Russell Peters on international tours, showcasing his unique blend of humour and cultural observations.

His performance in South East Asia is part of his “Ron The World” tour having performed in comedy clubs, theatres, and festivals across North America, Europe, and Asia.

He has gained a dedicated international fan base and critical acclaim for his appearances on television shows and comedy specials, including his latest Dry Bar Comedy, which has amassed a million views.

His performances in specials include Pinoy Comedy, Comedy Central: Stand Up Asia, Comedy Now, Showtime Arabia, Showtime US, Gotham Comedy Live, Comics Unleashed, Last Call with Carson Daly, and the Kevin Hart LOL show.

His show in Kuala Lumpur is taking place at The Platform Ken TTDI on 16 March 2024. Tickets for the show are on sale from today. For more details, click here.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.