Dad Disowns Jocelyn Chia? Netizens Not Convinced As Account Looks Dodgy

A Twitter account claiming to be the father of controversial comedian Jocelyn Chia has surfaced but netizens are sceptical.

Created just this month, the account of “Anthony Chia Whye Liang” with the handle @achiawhyeliang apparently announced disowning Jocelyn.

“I publicly announce here for the first time, me and my beloved wife Shirley will disown our daughter @JocelynChia from here onwards till the day of our death,” the account posted.

He even tagged Jocelyn’s Twitter account.

I publicly announce here for the first time, me and my beloved wife Shirley will disown our daughter @JocelynChia from here onwards till the day of our death.



Her doing was my total failure in raising her to be a better person for society. The public deserved better then this. — Anthony Chia Whye Liang (@achiawhyeliang) July 22, 2023

While she appears to have spent quite a bit of time reacting to various tweets mentioning her, Jocelyn has not reacted to the one allegedly posted by her “dad”.

Since her controversial stand-up comedy bit about Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 and her unwavering stance of not apologising, not much has been said about her family.

What is known is that she grew up in Singapore but has relocated to the United States.

Anthony Chia on Twitter

Scrolling through the account’s Twitter feed, not much has been posted, especially considering it was only created this month.

Its profile pic is of an elderly man against the Molecule Man sculpture in Berlin, Germany.

The profile banner meanwhile is a photo of Jocelyn with the words “White Mansplaining”.

It currently has 30 followers and is only following one account: @POTUS.

Not surprising that netizens are sceptical if this is indeed Jocelyn’s father.

Twitter user @azizul_aziz highlighted a previous tweet by @achiawhyeliang where he posted “so proud of my daughter” on a post by another dodgy looking account @jocelynchio of a video that was captioned “Jocelyn Chia 2.0 China Version”.

for the clout. LOL pic.twitter.com/dq3fILweAn — Azizul Aziz (@azizul_aziz) July 25, 2023

Another user also wondered if the “disowning” tweet was just for clout.

Jocelyn tweet ke ni? Anything for clout — Zaid (@hidup_sihat) July 25, 2023

Fake account. Must be jocelyn herself behind this to gain clout — ✨Presiden Parti Sampai Pagi ™✨ (@jules12anne) July 25, 2023

So did Jocelyn’s parents disown her? Guess we’ll have to wait and see if she reacts.

