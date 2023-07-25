Tealive Offers RM6 Drinks Under Payung Rahmah Initiative In Conjunction With PRN

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

Tealive yesterday launched a Jualan Rahmah campaign under the Payung Rahmah initiative to remind Malaysians to come out in full force to vote in the coming state elections (PRN) in six states on 12 August.

This campaign, dubbed Promosi PRN 6 Negeri, offers six selected drinks for RM6 each. It will run nation-wide until 13 August, a day after polling day.

Founder and CEO of Loob Holding Sdn Bhd, Bryan Loo, pledged Tealive’s support for the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry’s Payung Rahmah initiative and said this PRN6 campaign was conceptualised following the success of the General Election promo last year.

He also took the opportunity to remind voters in the six States of Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Penang, Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu to exercise their democratic right to choose their leaders.

We believe voting is the civic duty of every citizen and it shows your patriotism and love for our beloved country. So, we urge everyone to turn up and do your duty by casting your vote. Bryan Loo, founder and CEO of Loob Holding Sdn Bhd

The Tealive promo is RM6 per drink for these six drinks:

Bang Bang Milk Tea

Signature Brown Sugar Pearl Milk Tea

Signature Coco

Hazelnut Milk Tea

Sparkling Mango Tea or Passionfruit Tea with 3Q Jelly

Signature Coffee

The promotion is valid for purchases using the Tealive app from today until 13 August.

Customers have to key in “PRN6” promo code upon checkout to enjoy the discounted price of RM6.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.