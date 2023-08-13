“Most Beautiful” And “Most Handsome” Candidates Lose Deposits In Selangor State Election

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

The “most beautiful” or “most handsome” candidates may capture attention and generate buzz, but ultimately, their platform and policies will determine their success.

Two such candidates lost their deposits of RM5,000 in a recent state election in Malaysia.

Abe Lim, who represented the Malaysian Democratic Alliance Front (MUDA) and was known as the “most beautiful” candidate, failed to win the Bandar Utama state assembly seat, receiving only 2,496 votes.

@_abelim lost deposit? poor you, so braggy to win Bandar Utama — 黎明 (@thefikrey) August 13, 2023

The official results published on the Election Commission (EC) website showed that Jamaliah Jamaluddin, a candidate from the ruling Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition, won the Bandar Utama state assembly seat with 39,845 votes.

Meanwhile, Nur Aliff Mohd Taufid Ali, a candidate from the opposition Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition, received 4,399 votes.

MUDA candidate Abe Lim, seen here on the campaign trail with Bukit Gasing candidate VKK Rajasekaran Teagarajan. (Pix: Fernando Fong)

Similarly, Ang Wei Yang, an independent candidate known as the “most handsome” candidate for the Banting state seat, also suffered the same fate.

The bioengineering graduate from Sheffield University lost his deposit after receiving only 1,439 votes.

The seat was won by Pakatan Harapan’s V. Paparaidu, who became the constituency’s first-ever non-Chinese assemblyman.

96 candidates lost their deposits in the recent state elections in Penang, Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu.

In the 2018 general election, 275 candidates lost their deposits at parliamentary and state constituencies.

Candidates considered underdogs or unlikely to win are often seen as having won a moral victory if they lose without losing their deposit.

This can be seen as a stepping stone for future elections and a sign that they have the potential to build a strong base of support.

Phbn Kelantan terengganu semakin meningkat. Dari ramai yang hilang deposit harini ramai juga dapat pertahankan deposit. Dan kota lama amanah boleh menang.



Small win to celebrate. https://t.co/N4z7t3kjxD — WAFIUDDIN (@medwafii) August 13, 2023

Money matters

Candidates who contest in state elections are required to pay a deposit of RM5,000.

This deposit is refundable if the candidate secures at least one-eighth of the votes they are contesting in the constituency.

However, if the candidate fails to meet this threshold, their deposit is forfeited.

The deposit system is in place to ensure that only serious candidates contest in elections and to prevent frivolous or insincere candidates from running.

It is also meant to deter candidates from making false promises or engaging in unethical campaign practices.

Betul. Macam Mahathir. Hilang deposit Mat. Bukan dia sorang. Semua parti dia hilang deposit. Dok kaput salahkan sana sini. Orang dah takmau dah. Bersara je lah. Dok kalut menumpang PN pula. Bahahahaha🤣 https://t.co/aCmKbZaVKv pic.twitter.com/LzcQeLLpGB — MYpolitiko (@mypolitiko) August 13, 2023

