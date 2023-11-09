Syed Saddiq Relinquishes Post As MUDA President

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Syed Saddiq announces he is stepping down from his role as MUDA president.

This comes after he was found guilty by the KL High Court today of criminal breach of trust, misappropriation of funds and money laundering.

While the court granted a stay of his sentence pending an appeal, Syed Saddiq held a press conference this evening to announce his decision of stepping down.

He however remains as Muar member of Parliament pending the exhaustion of the appeal process.

In the meantime, Amira Aisya Abdul Aziz will assume the responsibilities as party president.

Amira Aisya is MUDA deputy president.

