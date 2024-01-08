Sangetha Jayakumar’s Appointment As PKA Board Member Sees Netizens Digging Up Her Old Tweet

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

PKR vice chief Sangetha Jayakumar’s appointment as a board member of the Port Klang Authority (PKA) was recently shared by the wing’s chief Fadhlina Sidek on Facebook.

PKA is a statutory organisation that was founded on 1 July 1963 to replace the Malayan Railway Administration as the Port Klang administrator.

Fadhlina congratulated Sangetha on the appointment and hailed it as an appreciation of the party’s women’s wing.

This appointment however did not sit well with many as criticism began pouring in.

Sangetha, who is former PKR vice president Dr Xavier Jayakumar’s daughter, did not comment on the matter.

“I won’t respond yet because I haven’t seen any black and white (appointment letter) for now,” she said as reported by FMT.

Meanwhile, according to The Star, PKA chairman Ean Yong Hian Wah briefly confirmed the appointment.

Netizens dredge up Sangetha’s old tweet

In an immediate reaction to the congratulatory poster shared by Wanita Keadilan, netizens on Twitter dug up Sangetha’s old tweet on political appointments.

Hmmm….. can anyone tell me until today how many GLC positions has PN given out in return for support ??? — Sangetha Jayakumar 🇲🇾 (@SangethaJ) October 26, 2020

On 26 October 2020, Sangetha asked how many government-linked companies’ (GLC) positions had Perikatan Nasional (PN) given out in return for support.

One user replied to her old tweet, saying, “Next time don’t call out others. Karma bites back. You were saying? Not surprised though since it’s coming from PKR.”

Journalist Syed Jaymal Zahiid Syed Kamal shared the poster on his Twitter account.

Sangetha Jayakumar, a PKR leader, has been appointed a board of director member for Port Klang Authority, another political placement by the ruling party despite a previous pledge to eliminate or at least limit political appointments. Sangetha is Xavier Jayakumar's daughter. pic.twitter.com/JCLN6hISQ7 — Syed Jaymal Zahiid🌹 (@SyedJymalZahiid) January 7, 2024

Many agreed that the political placement did not sit well with PKR’s pledge to eliminate or at the very least limit political appointments.

Susah payah penyokong bawah nak pusing cari sebab pemimpin atasan langgar manifesto apa semua.



Sebab itu jangan jadi tahi politik. — Encik Razi (@Sauffie_84) January 7, 2024

Every Govt-of-d -day seems 2 love 2 hand their fierce n loyal supporters wt 'sharing-d-spoils-of-winnings' by appnting them 2 high salary positions in GLCs/GLiCs/Govt bodies, 2 ensure (read buy) their cntinued support. — ipohcmemalee (@ipohcmemalee) January 7, 2024

In PMX we trust!! Say YES to nepotism — Awang Asyraf (@Asyraf_Aaap) January 7, 2024

Terussskannn dengan incompetent lantikan politik partai jalanan tunggu masa dihumban balik ke jalanan. Dari lawan umno ke dna umno. — John (@TSSpeedster) January 7, 2024

The Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (MUDA) issued a media statement today expressing their disagreement on the appointment.

The nation is witnessing a distressing pattern where political appointments, especially from PKR and Umno, are being made, raising questions about the sincerity and integrity of the current administration. MUDA

They also requested the government to provide a transparent explanation to the people on these appointments.

Having said that, MUDA urged the government to evaluate all political appointments made to all organisations with links to the government right away and make sure that selections are done based on qualifications, experience, and aptitude rather than political loyalty.

“Muda believes in a Malaysia where governance is transparent, accountable, and free from the vestiges of political patronage. The resurgence of such practices undermines public trust and jeopardises the nation’s democratic principles,” it added in the statement.

Kenyataan Media:



MUDA Menyuarakan Kecaman terhadap Hipokrisi dalam Pelantikan Politik oleh Kerajaan Perpaduan Pakatan Harapan



"Pelantikan Sangetha Jayakumar, pemimpin Wanita Keadilan, ke lembaga pengarah Otoriti Pelabuhan Klang (PKA) merupakan pertentangan yang nyata terhadap… pic.twitter.com/v0CncE19NT — Parti MUDA (@partimuda) January 8, 2024

