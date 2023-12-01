Did You Know Tealive Is Growing Their Own Tapioca Pearls?

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Loob Holding, the owner of top regional lifestyle tea brand Tealive, which recently commissioned its RM10 million tapioca pearl plant in Malaysia will ramp up production to 300 tonnes per month for it to be fully self-sufficient by this month.

Loob founder and CEO Bryan Loo disclosed this during a factory tour with the media recently, adding that the factory would expand its range next year to produce other ingredients used by Tealive.

Our plant has an installed capacity of 400 tonnes per month. Currently, we’re producing about 100 tonnes a month. By year-end, we’ll triple production to 300 tonnes per month and this will be enough for our own internal use. Bryan Loo, Loob founder and CEO

Loo added that the factory would soon expand its range to other materials required for the popular Tealive range of drinks.

He explained that Loob’s partners, Zhejiang Boduo International Trade Co Ltd and Shanghai Panfei International Trade Co Ltd, were among the world’s largest manufacturers of beverage ingredients.

Bryan Loo speaking to reporters. – Pic credit Tealive

With Loob’s vision and unwavering commitment to excellence, transformation and innovation in the beverage industry in Malaysia and beyond, it is set to collaborate further with its China partners.

Loob believes in reinvesting locally to help transform Malaysia into a hub of excellence for the food and beverage industry. With the support of our China-based partners, we have helped to bring in foreign direct investment into Malaysia. We have achieved a breakthrough here and we are confident we can collaborate even more closely in the future. With their expertise, technology and market reach and our strong halal heritage, we can go out together to penetrate more markets, especially for halal ingredients. Bryan Loo, Loob founder and CEO

Loob’s plant will also start exporting its tapioca pearls next year, first to the Philippines where Tealive has a strong foothold, Loo said.

Bubble tea has gained a global following and tapioca pearls with its delightful chewy texture enhances the overall experience. Yet many bubble tea lovers are not familiar with the unique process of producing these tapioca pearls from the humble plant that is often grown in the backyards of Asian homes.

It really is magical how tapioca is transformed into the chewy pearls that we love. You will see that it’s a delicate process that also needs patience and accurate measurements. Tealive is all about creating the best overall customer experience for all with the highest quality beverages. Building this tapioca pearl plant aligns seamlessly with our pursuit of excellence. Bryan Loo, Loob founder and CEO

By controlling the entire production process, from sourcing the finest ingredients to crafting their own signature tapioca pearls, Loo said Tealive is able to ensure that every sip of their beverages reflects the pinnacle of quality and flavour.

And we will continue to make further investments – for example, by installing a fully-automated packaging line next year. Bryan Loo, Loob founder and CEO

