Oyen’s Signboard Missing In Zoo Negara? Here’s What Happened

Just last week, Malaysians were greeted with happy news about a particular ginger “influencer” at Zoo Negara called Oyen. Oyen the famous cat has a signboard now with the Capybaras!

However, many who went to see Oyen at Zoo Negara these past few days noticed that his signage was missing. Some people said they couldn’t even spot Oyen in the Capybara enclosure.

However, Oyen is still there according to some, but the signage is definitely missing.

So what happened to it? Did Oyen get into some feline trouble and got demoted?

Netizens were also wondering about Oyen and his new signage. Some joked that Oyen’s disappearance was due to him taking a “medical leave” or he didn’t enter his “shift” yet.

Some even joked that he was evicted or fired. Perhaps he was fired for sleeping on the job. Or maybe he was too cute to handle?

Zoo Negara Said The Sign Is Already Broken

Relax, Oyen fans! We spoke to Zoo Negara and no, Oyen did not get fired. (Zoo Negara probably won’t survive the legal battle by Oyen’s lawyers should he drag them to court for wrongful termination).

Zoo Negara assured visitors that Oyen is still there. The signboard is the only thing missing.

“The signboard got broken by a visitor just a day after it was installed. We’re currently fixing it and will put it up once it’s ready,” Zoo Negara told TRP.

Well, seems like Oyen now has some haters, doesn’t he?

Oyen has now become one of the biggest attractions at the Zoo aside from the pandas and this is apparently good for the zoo as well to promote tourism.

However, with every viral place, visitors should be careful and mindful of their behaviours. That means no littering and no tampering with the signage in public places.

Let’s hope we can see Oyen and his Capybara friends on our trip to Zoo Negara in the near future.

