Spotify Wrapped is Back! How Does This Trend Benefit Artists?

Many social media users are sharing their ‘Spotify Wrapped 2023’ visuals, displaying a list of artists and frequently played songs on the Spotify platform.

You can even find out how many minutes you spent listening to songs on Spotify and your personality type based on preferred music categories.

How Does Spotify Contribute to Musician Career Development?

In addition to Spotify Wrapped, Artist Wrapped has been around since 2017 to allow artists to understand how listeners interact through the streaming platform.

Quoting Spotify, Spotify Wrapped also holds significant meaning for the careers of musicians.

Artists can now find out how many listeners discovered them for the first time in 2023. The idea is they can use this data to better understand their listeners and pick out opportunities to expand their audience Rob Fink, Associate Director, Spotify for Artists Brand Marketing

Previously, musicians were informed about the number of fans placing them in the top 10 rankings through Spotify Wrapped.

But for the first time this year, artists can also find out the duration their loyal fans spent listening to their work.

Another unique feature of Spotify Wrapped this year is that artists from the United States and Canada can offer discounts to their fans for any merchandise purchases.

Furthermore, Spotify is experimenting with ‘Wrapped Listening Parties,’ where artists will invite their ‘top fans’ into audio rooms to listen to music live and interact together.

Who Are the Top Global Artists This Year According to Spotify Wrapped?

After collecting all listener data from Spotify Wrapped 2023, here are the artists who gained global attention.

Taylor Swift Bad Bunny The Weeknd Drake Peso Pluma Feid Travis Scott SZA Karol G Lana Del Rey

For the list of most played songs worldwide:

Flowers – Miley Cyrus Kill Bill – SZA As It Was – Harry Styles Seven (feat. Latto) – Jung Kook Ella Baila Sola – Eslabon Armado, Peso Pluma Cruel Summer – Taylor Swift Creepin’ (with the Weeknd & 21 Savage) – Metro Boomin, the Weeknd, 21 Savage Calm Down (with Selena Gomez) – Rema, Selena Gomez Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53 – Bizarrap, Shakira Anti-Hero – Taylor Swift

Spotify Wrapped was first launched in 2013 and is usually displayed in the Spotify user app at the end of the year.

However, before 2016, it was not referred to as ‘Spotify Wrapped’ but introduced under the name ‘Year In Review.’

This year, Spotify Wrapped returned a day earlier than last year, being displayed starting 29 November.

If you want to know what songs you listened to the most this year, you can check it out on your Spotify Wrapped.

