Mimpikita Debuts First-Ever Men’s Collection at KLFW2023 After 15 Years

Mimpikita, the renowned local fashion brand celebrated for its contemporary and elegant designs for women, made a significant leap on the fourth day (August 24) of 2023 Kuala Lumpur Fashion Week (KLFW2023).

Amidst the towering Naza Tower, Mimpikita dazzled the runway with their latest collection, marking their monumental 15th anniversary since inception.

This year’s KLFW holds special significance for Mimpikita, as they stepped into a new realm, introducing their long-anticipated collection – ‘The Kitaverse Spring/Summer 2024.’

What sets this collection apart is its groundbreaking inclusion of men’s fashion, a groundbreaking move after a remarkable 15-year journey dedicated to women’s clothing.

In an exciting collaboration, Mimpikita teamed up with Moccona, the esteemed coffee brand, one of the event’s sponsors.

This partnership not only celebrates Mimpikita’s continuous evolution but also underscores the fusion of creativity across diverse domains.

Source: TRP

A Milestone of Style: Mimpikita Embraces Men’s Fashion

Reaching a milestone that reflects both their growth and innovation, Mimpikita proudly celebrates 15 years of redefining fashion aesthetics.

This pivotal moment is beautifully captured in their latest creation – ‘The Kitaverse Spring/Summer 2024.’

Source: TRP

As the collection’s name suggests, it beckons wearers into a realm of vibrant colours, impeccable tailoring, and an embodiment of spring and summer’s youthful exuberance.

What truly elevates this collection is Mimpikita’s audacious foray into men’s fashion.

For the first time, the brand extends its creative vision to encompass a line tailored to modern men who appreciate style that resonates with confidence and authenticity.

After a decade and a half of crafting designs exclusively for women, this expansion is a testament to Mimpikita’s versatility and adaptability in an ever-evolving industry.

Source: TRP

Source: TRP

Source: TRP

Source: TRP

Experience ‘The Kitaverse Spring/Summer 2024’ at Bangsar Village 2

For fashion enthusiasts eager to immerse themselves in this groundbreaking collection, Mimpikita has curated a special experience at Bangsar Village 2.

Starting from tomorrow, August 26 (Saturday), until September 10, 2023 (Sunday), visitors have the exclusive opportunity to witness the intersection of artistry and fashion in the form of ‘The Kitaverse Spring/Summer 2024.’

The collection’s embodiment of timeless elegance coupled with a contemporary twist makes it an irresistible attraction for those seeking to embrace a harmonious blend of style and innovation.

