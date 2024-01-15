Mom Horrified Baby Comes Home With Bite Marks After Just A Day With Sitter

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A mother was left baffled when her two kids’ first trip to a nursery in Kluang ended with them allegedly being abused by the babysitter.

Nurhidayah Jamil, 32, shared her story on Facebook.

According to her post, her 6-month-old baby was allegedly bitten over eight times by the babysitter’s child on his very first day with the sitter.

Her older son meanwhile had a slap mark on his face.

Harian Metro reported that the baby is being treated at Enche Besar Hajjah Khalsom Hospital.

Nurhidayah said her older son is still traumatised by the incident and is suffering from a fever. She asked the people to pray for the recovery of both her children.

Many people who saw the post felt sad for the kids and were enraged by what happened.

Nurhidayah said that a police report has been made and the police have also started their investigation into the case.

She has decided not to take any action against the babysitter for now as the individual also has young children. She has handed over everything to the police for further investigation.

A lady in her 20s has been detained for further investigation, according to Kluang District Police Chief Assistant Commissioner Bahrin Mohd Noh.

The suspect has been remanded for four days until Thursday under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001.

